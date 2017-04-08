Pennsylvania Man Used Homemade Gun To Kill Ex-Girlfriend After She Broke Up With Him

Seven months after her murder, police in Pennsylvania have finally arrested the man they believe to be 46-year-old Stephanie Roof’s killer.

Roof’s ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Josef Raszler, was formally charged with criminal homicide in the 2016 murder.

Police allege that he carried out the heinous crime by using a homemade gun that he learned to make by using online tutorials from the internet.

The investigation has led them to believe that after Roof broke up with him Raszler became and remained unreasonably furious, which led him to threaten her by texting things like, “I swear it will catch up with you. It happens on his time … not ours.”

He also reportedly messaged her, “I was a perfectly good person just trying to help and now my soul has holes I can’t mend,” and, “I will forever hate you.”

The hate-filled texts went on for four months because Raszler “was angry and not accepting of that breakup.”

Finally, since he lived across the street from her, he is said to have walked over to her home that fateful September day and shot her with a homemade metal projectile.

Tricia Vanderford, Roof’s oldest daughter, spoke with reporters and confessed that that waiting seven months for the arrest was “excruciating.” She claims to have long suspected Raszler to be guilty of murdering her mother.

She said, “Every single day [we had] to see him be happy,” she said, “knowing a huge part of our happiness has been gone.”

At this time it is not clear if Raszler had entered a plea or if he remains in police custody, as it’s reported that calls to his attorney were not answered or returned.

