Paula Deen’s Questionable Priest Brother-In-Law Commits Suicide

Paula Deen has suffered a family death. Her brother-in-law, Henry Groover III has committed suicide. According to RadarOnline, the priest took his life shortly after he was presented with charges of sexually assaulting a young man.

Groover, who is the brother of Deen’s ex-husband, Michael Groover, was recently served a lawsuit filed by a young man that accused Groover of not only eliciting sexual acts but using illegal substances to lure the young man into complying. To add fuel to the fire, it turns out that Groover was known in the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan area of Georgia as being a pedophile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“the suicide investigation was launched yesterday,” said Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Public Affairs Coordinator Eunice Baker.

According to the lawsuit, Ancil Harvey Gordon III was the victim of Groover’s sexual acts from 1983 to present day. Gordon claims that Groover had “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and otherwise attract” him.

Gordon had only wanted to take Groover to trial for monetary damages to his life. He claims the because of Groover, he has suffered “extreme anguish” that has impacted and affected every aspect of his life. The lawsuit also came to fruition because Groover had moved close to Gordon, where he could potentially watch Gordon’s family, including his children.

Groover was a Dominican priest and had a unique relationship with his sister-in-law. Seen had considered Groover her “spiritual advisor.” So, our thoughts go out to Deen during this difficult time.

More: Undercover Video Reveals Attorney Hypnotizing Female Client For His Own Sexual Pleasure | Former USA Gymnastic Doctor Charged With Sexual Assault Receives More Charges | Jamie Foxx Was Physically Assaulted At A Restaurant By A Guy ‘From New York’

[H/T RadarOnline]