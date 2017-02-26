Actress Blanca Blanco’s Oscars Dress Has A Slit Right In ‘That Area’

If you’ve never heard of the actress Blanca Blanco, you certainly aren’t alone. She’s starred in films like Bermuda Tentacles, Teen Star Academy, and Beverly Hills Christmas. Although she isn’t attending tonight’s Academy Awards because of her performances in any of her films, that didn’t stop the star from turning everyone’s heads and making sure she had everyone’s attention with a dress that showed off a part of her anatomy normally only seen in films of the adult variety.

Oscars 2017 #BlancaBlancoCollection #ivanbittonstylehouse #theprivateroom @makeupbyrobert @integratedpr A post shared by Blanca Blanco (@blancablancoactress) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

The golden gown had an incredibly high slit up the side which could allow anyone wearing it to perform any number of martial arts maneuvers in the off chance that the ceremony was attacked by ninjas. However, the placement of the gown’s slit gave onlookers an eyeful anytime the actress pivoted a certain way.

Even though you won’t hear the name “Blanca Blanco” being spoken by any of tonight’s hosts, you’re surely going to hear the name pop up a lot with any discussions of the night’s most incredible outfits. Many names will be forgotten after tonight’s results, but Blanco gave plenty of people something to remember her for.

