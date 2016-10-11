One Of WWE’s Greatest Legends Returns To Fight Brock Lesnar

Guess who’s back!



Bill Goldberg teased fans last week with a vague answer to whether he’ll be returning to the ring, but now we know for sure the longtime legend is returning to Monday Night Raw for the rematch we’ve all been waiting for: Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg took to Twitter to make his announcement, promising he’ll first take on Heyman.

During this year’s Survivor Series, however, we can expect to see Goldberg face off against Lesnar himself.

Goldberg previously said he’s worried his age would get in the way if he stepped back into the ring, but apparently that’s an issue he’s willing to put behind him.

“Look at me, Coach. I’m an old man, here, I’m 49 years old,” Goldberg said. “A guy like Ric Flair at 49 can go out and do his character. A guy at 49 to go out and do Goldberg again? I don’t know what the odds are.”

We’re excited to Goldberg back in the ring and can’t wait to see what happens next.

