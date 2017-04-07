Olivia Munn And Aaron Rodgers Split After Three Years

This Hollywood relationship has come to an end.

According to PEOPLE, Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told the outlet, adding that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

The 36-year-old actress and the 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating at the end of 2014.

The breakup comes just a couple of months after the two sparked engagement rumors when Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Although the athlete rarely talked about their relationship in public, he did defend Munn when rumors swirled that she was the reason for his strained relationship with his family, including younger brother Jordan, who competed on the most recent televised season of The Bachelorette.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

