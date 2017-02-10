Oldest American Adele Dunlap Dies At 114-Years-Old

The oldest person in America, Adele Dunlap, has died at the age of 114-years-old.

The New Jersey supercentenarian died Sunday at a hospital near Flemington, according to her obituary shared by Martin Funeral Home.

Dunlap became the country’s oldest person in July 2016.

According to her son Earl Dunlap Jr., she was never a health nut. “She never went out Jogging or anything like that,” Dunlap Jr. said. “She’s not really thin, but she never weighed more than 140 pounds. She smoked, and when my father had his first heart attack, they both stopped. I think she ate anything she wanted.”

Dunlap was born on December 12, 1902, the same year Theodore Roosevelt was president, the nation’s first movie theater opened, and when Cuba gained independence from the U.S.

She was a school teacher for five years before marrying husband Earl and raising their daughter and two sons.

Dunlap is survived by her two sons, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, grandson and husband Earl, who died in 1963.

The oldest known person living in the U.S. today is 113-year-old Delphine Gibson of Pennsylvania, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

