Oklahoma Woman Brianne Muller Dies After Jumping From Car to Escape Husband

Oklahoma woman, Brianne King Muller, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a fatal head injury. According to PEOPLE, Brianne threw herself out of a moving car on I-44 in Oklahoma City. She was, allegedly, trying to get away from her husband, who was driving the car.

The 33-year-old mother of five was riding in the passenger seat of the car, her husband Michael Muller was driving. According to police, she then jumped from the vehicle. Since the incident, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs.

As it turns out, Michael has had several domestic violence and child abuse charges against him over the years. Many of Brianne’s friends say that Michael was abusive towards her, hitting her and emotionally tearing her down. As of right now, the police are calling Brianne’s death “suspicious.”

“He tore her down from the strong-willed person I knew. He made her believe that she was a horrible person,” Brianne’s best friend Samantha Searle told KFOR-TV. “These babies talk about how their daddy hurt their mommy, like it’s a normal part of life that’s supposed to happen.”

It’s unclear whether or not Michael will face charges in Brianne’s death, but he is currently being held in custody for an outstanding felony warrant. According to another friend, Jennifer Morgan, Brianne would often confide in others, saying that she feared dying at the hands of Michael.

“She told us lots of times she was going to die,” Morgan said. “She was afraid.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.