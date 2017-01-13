OjO Rolls Out a Bike-Lane Friendly Commuter Scooter This Spring

Earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, OjO Electric debuted the OjO Commuter Scooter, a two-wheel smart scooter which will see its retail launch next month.

OjO describes the scooter as “a bike lane-friendly, zero emissions, clean fun ride for adults,” which can accelerate up to 20 miles per hour and travel about 25 miles on a single charge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It also uses a patented HyperGear motor and gear system to power up hills, and supports a 300+ pound weight capacity with its unique heavy gauge all-welded aluminum chassis.

The OjO Commuter Scooter complies with the same rules and guidelines as the electric bicycle market, requiring no license. With the rapid growth of bike lane infrastructures throughout the USA and the world, OjO is hoping to capitalize on a changing market for personal transportation.

“We’ve been in research and development for almost three years to solve a dire need for a simple, stable, fun bike lane-friendly and clean commuter vehicle,” said President of OjO Electric, Dale Seiden. “Enter the world of OjO, a true advancement in personal e-transportation, unmatched in quality, agility, versatility and technology. From its many patented features to the invigorating ride itself, this ﬁrst-of-its-kind smart scooter gives a riding experience like no other. “

OjO Electric showcased the Commuter Scooter at Pepcom and Showstoppers media previews in addition to CES.

An interactive, non-glare touchscreen allows the rider to choose speed, review current and historical distance, control lighting and sound and more. The OjO’s extras include dual integrated waterproof bluetooth speakers, voice response system, LED front and rear lights, a USB port for charging phone, a motion activated alarm, wireless key fob and a patented removable seat system that converts the scooter into a stand up only experience. The OjO’s treaded, non-slip deck and specially designed adjustable seat provide for ease of use in any position.

The Commuter Scooter will cost you just under $2,000, and is will be available on Amazon or at the OjO website in February. Later in the spring, OjO expects the scooter to be available at Best Buy stores and other big-box retailers. You can check out a gallery of images of the scooters below.