Ohio Troopers Find $330,000 Worth of Marijuana Wrapped as Christmas Presents During a Traffic Stop

One California man was obviously using the holiday season to his advantage.

Ohio police caught 31-year-old Daniel Yates with $330,000 worth of weed disguised as Christmas presents.

Ohio state troopers find 71 pounds of marijuana valued at $330,000 wrapped as Christmas gifts during traffic stop. https://t.co/iMgJEFz08Y pic.twitter.com/L7E4Zjwk18 — ABC News (@ABC) November 25, 2016

Yates was originally pulled over for following another vehicle too closely, but the presents in the back smelled a little too suspicious in his rented Ford Expedition.

The officer called in the K-9 unit and confirmed that it was marijuana hiding in the “presents.”

In fact, Yates was carrying 71 pounds of marijuana, 360 THC pills, and a pound of hash wax oil.

Yates is being charged with drug possession and trafficking.

Police are still unsure as to why Yates was in Ohio and where he was going.

