Nikita Co-Stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean Are Married!

Congratulations are in order for Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean!

The Nikita co-stars recently tied the knot at Saltwater Farm in Connecticut, E! News reports, with the actress sharing a photo of the gorgeous event on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Best. Day. Ever.” she wrote next to a shot of herself and Bean walking in a gorgeous vineyard.

She also shared a few snaps on Instagram, including one of the pair’s Chuppah, which Fonseca revealed was built by Bean.

“My wonderful @noahthebean cut down the trees from the forest and built this Chuppah to embrace us as we became husband and wife,” she wrote.

Fonseca’s friend and bridesmaid Kay Wallace also shared a snap from the event on Twitter, uploading a pair of photos of herself and Fonseca posing for the camera.

“Your beautiful heart, your beautiful soul, your beautiful mind, make a beautiful U!” she wrote. “Love U bestie now & forever! Yay The Beans!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

