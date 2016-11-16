New Double Dare Video Released

This fall, hit show Double Dare will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. To commemorate the special occasion, Nickelodeon will be airing an all-new reunion special.

Double Dare was Nickelodeon’s flagship game show that featured two-member teams of kids pitted against each another in answering trivia questions, and taking on physical (sometimes messy) challenges such as the infamous obstacle course. The series aired from 1986-1993, and was the network’s longest running game show.

The half-hour reunion episode will feature footage from the original series in addition to new video that was taped earlier this year. Returning to the show are original host marc Summers, announcer John Harvey, and the right-hand woman Robin Russo. Also, based off the promo video, the cast of All That will be making an appearance on the show.

“We decided to keep it classic Double Dare,” Marc Summers said about the show’s brief return to TV. “We haven’t really changed much of anything. Maybe more whipped cream and more slime. But other than that, the physical challenges are what they are.”

While most aspects of the show have been kept the same after all these years, one difference is that the newer competitors had a bit of a reality check when taking on the Double Dare challenge.

“They always tell me that they would yell at the screen, ‘The flag is there! Why don’t you see the flag?’ [But] once you get there it’s not so easy,” Summers said. “The pressure is on.”

When the reunion show was announced, Marc Summers said, “Double Dare was the show for a particular generation.” He continued by saying, “For the kids of the ’80s and the ’90s, they laughed and learned, and got messy in the process. Thirty years later, I believe it’s still the gold standard.”

In addition to the Double Dare reunion, Nickelodeon is playing on everyone’s nostalgia once again by announcing a TV movie based on the wildly popular ’90s game show of the same name Legends of the Hidden Temple.

The forthcoming TV movie “follows three siblings who break away from a lackluster tour in a jungle, finding themselves immersed in a high-stakes adventure comprised of obstacles that they must complete in order to escape alive.”

Nickelodeon also revealed that “many elements from the original game show including: Olmec, the legendary talking head; The Steps of Knowledge, the entrance to the temple and launching pad for the mission; and appearances from a green monkey, red jaguar, and silver snakes, among others.”

Double Dare returns on November 23 at p.m. ET on Nick at Nite, and will have an encore special at 10 p.m. ET on The Splat.

[H/T EW]