The Dark Tower “Earth” TV Spot Shows Just How Strong Roland Truly Is

With only two months to go until its release, Sony Pictures is ramping up its marketing campaign for The Dark Tower. Today, it has released a new TV spot that’s titled “Earth,” and features fresh footage.

Following a shot of his home city of Gilead, it begins with a bleak narration from Roland Deschain (Idris Elba): “For centuries, the gunslingers were knights sworn to protect us from the coming of the dark. Now I’m the only one left.”

Then, sitting next to Tom Taylor (Jake Chambers), Roland explains to the boy, “The Man In Black wants to rule our worlds so hell can be unleashed.”

During an intense face-to-face confrontation, the Man in Black tells Roland, “You can’t stop what’s coming.”

With his gun pointed at someone, presumably a Man in Black henchman, Roland promises: “I will kill him.”

The TV spot concludes with Roland in a hospital being checked by a female doctor, who is surrounded by curious and carefully observant residents. She says to the gunslinger, “You are in very bad shape. I’m surprised you’re even sitting up.”

After we see Roland fall out of a window and land to the ground below, it goes back to the hospital scene and Roland replies to the doctor, “I’m stronger than most.”

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King‘s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

The cast also features Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers, Katheryn Winnick as Laurie Chambers, Jackie Earle Haley as Sayre, Abbey Lee Kershaw as Tirana, Michael Barbieri as Timmy, Claudia Kim as Arra Champignon, José Zúñiga as Dr. Hotchkiss, Alex McGregor as Susan Delgado, Nicholas Hamilton as Lucas Hanson, De-Wet Nagel as Taheen Tech, and Dennis Haysbert as Steven Deschain.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, based on a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel. Its produced by Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard, and Erica Huggins. G. Mac Brown serves as its executive producer.

The Dark Tower opens in theaters August 4.