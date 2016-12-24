New CHiPs First Look Picture Revealed

A first look at the new CHiPs movie has surfaced online, and stars Michael Pena and Dax Shepard appear ready to rock their roles as patrol officers on the highways of California. The two are pictured cruising down the Interstate on police motorcycles while wearing stylish sunglasses.

The CHiPs movie is a reboot of the classic ’70s drama starring Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox. Dax Shepard, who portrays Jon Baker in the film, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the CHiPS movie reboot.

Shepard described his character as a motorcycle-riding, retired writer who is looking to mend his relationship with his wife.

The 41-year-old actor said: “[My character is] a retired ex-games writer who doesn’t know how to do anything but ride a motorcycle. In an attempt to save my marriage I decide I have to get a new job and the only thing I can do is ride a motorcycle. My wife’s dad’s a cop. Maybe this will woo her back.”

While Shepard’s character may have been a rockstar on a motorcycle, apparently the actor had a harder time controlling the hog than you might imagine. However, he did perform at least one wild stunt on his own.

“There is one scene in the movie where I do what’s called a stoppie,” he said. “It’s kind of like a reverse wheelie. So you’re driving and then you lock up the front brake and then the whole back end lifts up and then you’re straight up and down and you roll on that front wheel. I did that on that police bike without any rehearsal but consequently crashed twice. We got it on the third time. So I won’t be riding one of those in my off time any time soon.”

Shepard also served as a writer on the film. He explained that he was going for a specific vibe when he sat down to pen the script for the reboot project.

“My aim was somewhere in the Bad Boys, Lethal Weapon world,” he said. “That was my take on it. It’s interesting because it’s definitely a comedy where the show is not, but the stakes are very real and the world is real and the physics are real and all those things are grounded. Insane situations happen but it’s not happening in a satire world or a heightened world. It’s a very real world.”

CHiPs the movie stars Pena (The Martian) as Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, Shepard (Parenthood) as Jon Baker, Jessica McNamee (The Vow) as Lindsey Taylor, Adam Brody (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) as Clay Allen, and Ryan Hansen (Central Intelligence) as Brian Grieves. Other actors reportedly appearing in the upcoming flick include: Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Kristen Bell (Frozen), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), and Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami).

