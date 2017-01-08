New Beauty And The Beast Trailer Released

The live-action retelling of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has a new international trailer, and it gives fans a few new pieces of footage to sink their teeth into, including a closeup of a fan favorite.

Fans were already introduced to Mrs. Potts in the first trailer, but here they get an up close look at her adorable son Chip. There’s also an extended piece in the snow trodden garden next to Belle’s horse, and a snippet that shows Belle (Emma Watson) seeing the Beast’s astounding library for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can view the full trailer in the clip above.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

Belle Will Get Backstory In Beauty And The The Beast / First Look At Belle And Beast From Disney’s Beauty And The Beast / Luke Evans Talks Gaston In Beauty In The Beast / Beauty And The Beast Composer Praises Emma Watson’s Vocals / Beauty And The Beast Trailer Released / New Teaser Poster For Beauty And The Beast Released

[Embed id=56787]Beauty and the Beast[/Embed]