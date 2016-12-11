Weeks before the 1994 Olympics, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed in the knees as she left practice from an ice rink in Massachusetts.

Never-before-seen evidence emerges in the case against Tonya Harding for the Nancy Kerrigan attack: https://t.co/4nlmINavtQ — People Magazine (@people) December 10, 2016

The attacker was a man who was hired by her ex-husband and the bodyguard of Kerrigan’s opponent, Tonya Harding. The incident even became a Lifetime movie and landed a PEOPLE Magazine cover twice in 1994. Kerrigan ended up making the 1994 Olympic team, as well as Harding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some may call it karma, but Kerrigan earned a silver medal that year while Harding fell after tripping over her lace placing 8th. Harding wasn’t convicted during the time because they couldn’t prove if she was involved in the attack.

During an episode of Scandal Made Me Famous, the show looks a 22-year-old evidence which shows files and FBI documents that had never been made public.

The main piece of evidence was found in a dumpster that had Harding’s handwriting on the back of an envelope indicating the ring where Kerrigan was training.

Eventually, Harding was convicted and got three years’ probation, 500 hours of community service, and had to pay $160,000.

She was also banned for life from competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Olympics.

Scandal Made Me Famous premieres on December 9th on Reelz.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com