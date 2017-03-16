Netflix Sets A Baffling Single-Day Viewership Record

Netflix has shattered a shocking record that shows exactly how dominant the streaming service giant actually is in the entertainment industry.

VP of content delivery Ken Florance revealed that earlier this year on January 8, the company streamed more than 250 million hours of movies and TV shows to its subscribers, according to Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Florance delivered this insane news while doing a presentation at Netflix’s Lab Day at the company headquarters in Los Gatos, California on Thursday.

The average day for Netflix viewership totals around 125 million hours per day. Because the website has such massive traffic, Netflix has been trying to make sure that the streaming doesn’t totally mess up the rest of the Internet!

“If Netflix was serving all of its traffic from here, all of Netflix’s traffic would exceed the total internet capacity,” Florance said.

One of the ways that Netflix is looking to combat issues is by altering the video encoding settings for literally every video that is available for streaming. Anne Aaron, the director of video algorithm for Netflix, dished on Thursday about how the company is looking to these drastic measures even further by changing the encoding settings for every single shot.

The way that the technology would work is the “computers analyze the visual complexity of each and every shot and then tweak encoding settings accordingly,” Variety writes.

As Netflix continues to grow, the company has been looking for all new innovative ways to captivate the viewers. One of the new methods that the streaming service is trying to develop is a technology that allows users to dictate the storyline of a film or TV show.

A source with the company reportedly said: “We’re doing work on branch narratives so you are actually making choices as you watch. All the content will be there, and then people will have to get through it in different ways. We’ll see how it plays out. It’s an experiment. We’ll see if it gets much success. For creators, it’s new territory.”

“It is almost random – you could go through a story in incredibly weird ways,” the insider said. “I can’t imagine what the story will be like but it’s highly fragmented.”

Learn more here.

Are you shocked by how many hours a day that people are watching Netflix?

Up Next:

[H/T Variety]