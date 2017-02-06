Netflix Reveals Release Date For Stranger Things Season 2

Netflix just aired the first teaser for the second season of Stranger Things, and fans are beyond excited to see the return of Eleven and the gang.

While the footage was expected, the announcement that ended it certainly was not. At the end of the teaser, Netflix used one word to tell fans when they could expect new episoded.

“Halloween.”

The second season of Stranger Things will air on October 31, 2017.

The new footage teases the world being flipped upside down, proving to fans that the entire Strange universe it going to be insane in the new season.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

The 9-episode second season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things will debut in 2017.

