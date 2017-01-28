Neil deGrasse Tyson Speaks Out Against Donald Trump

Famed astrophysicist and frequent sci-fi film ruined Neil deGrasse Tyson has never had a problem challenging authority or popular opinion in the name of science. With news breaking the Donald Trump will be able to review, edit, and criticize important findings by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and USDA (US Department of Agriculture), the scientist wanted to voice his concerns over the precedent that could set and the inherent dangers presented.

I dream of a world where the truth is what shapes people’s politics, rather than politics shaping what people think is true. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 24, 2017

While speaking to Page Six, deGrasse Tyson explained of the situation, “If you base policy on things that are not objectively true…it’s a recipe for disaster.” He added that this type of outlook would result in “the unraveling of all that drives the growth of wealth in our nation and in the world.”

Elaborating on these thoughts, the scientists detailed, “Ever since the Industrial Revolution we have known that innovations in science and technology are the engines of tomorrow’s growth economy.” He added, “If you don’t recognize that…you are undermining the future wealth of the nation. If there is no science happening here, other countries…will pass us by, and that’s inconsistent with the idea of making America great again.”

DeGrasse Tyson isn’t the only scientist with a penchant for activism who weighed in on the current political climate. “Science Guy” Bill Nye, who rose to fame thanks to a TV show aimed at making science fun and encouraged kids to learn in the ’90s, said what he’d “prefer is for these [anti-science] people to come around.” If people would “just accept it we could all get to work.”

The two scientists aren’t the only public figures using their celebrity to call attention to important causes. Throughout the week that Trump has been president, celebrities like Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Ashley Judd are just a few of the many entertainers who took part in last weekend’s historic Women’s March, in addition to the countless celebrities voicing their concerns on their social media channels.

