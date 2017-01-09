‘Nashville’ Star Clare Bowen Reveals She Has Picked a Wedding Date

Nashville‘s Clare Bowen has set a date for her wedding!

The actress says she and her fiancé Brandon Robert Young are ready to tie the knot this fall on October 21st.

In an interview with ET, Bowen said she and Young “both really love the fall. I think that’s going to be it.”

She also revealed she never thought of getting married until she met “the one” aka Young.

“I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love. We’re picking flowers and I’m designing dresses with this wonderful designer named Olia Zavozina, who is Nashville-based,” she said. “It’s so beautiful. It’s so much fun. I had no idea because I didn’t have any dreams about it before him.”

Wedding planning is officially in full swing again after Bowen’s younger brother, Timothy, was diagnosed with lymphoma last year. He is currently in remission.

“We got engaged and then my brother got sick, so we dropped everything. Everything stopped and we went to Australia to help him,” Bowen explained. “Now, Tim is in remission [and] we’re just able to start planning, and it’s going like wildfire.”

Fans are also waiting for Bowen’s first album and promises her LP will be out this year. “I know it’s been awhile. People are like, ‘When is it coming out?!,’ which is so flattering that people are actually asking because it means that they care,” Bowen said of her new album. “I’m glad that we’ve waited purposely because everything has to happen between shooting the show. You find out who you are when things are calm and when you find your home and it’s Nashville and that guy standing there (pointing towards Young).”

