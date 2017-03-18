Music Legend Chuck Berry Dies At 90

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry has died, the St. Charles County Police Department has confirmed.

He passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday March 18, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement,” the police department wrote.

Police say they found an unresponsive man inside the home. They started administering lifesaving techniques. St. Charles Police say he could bot be revived. Berry was pronounced dead at 1:26pm.

St. Charles Police said they have confirmed the identity of the man to be Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

Berry was born in The Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis in 1926, where he attended Sumner High School. His home, on Whittier Avenue, is on the National Register of Historic Places. That’s where he lived in the 1950’s when he recorded many of his biggest hits.

Berry just released his first new studio album in more than 35 years. The album titled Chuck was recorded in St. Louis-area studios.

Jimmy Marsala, a bassist in Berry’s longtime band, suggests the new album took so long to come together because Berry wanted to make sure it lived up to everyone’s expectations. His last studio album was Rock It in 1979.

