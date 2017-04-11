Fan Lovingly Colorizes ‘The Munsters’ And ‘The Addams Family’ Scenes

Thanks to the availability of software once only used by professionals in the Hollywood industry and the increasing landscape of social media, fans can share their love and devotion in new and fascinating ways. Whether it be fan films or entertaining edits, fans who are skilled in video can reinterpret what they love to share with others. Zach Smothers is a fan of classic TV series and has painstakingly transformed black-and-white series into color, including The Munsters, The Addams Family, and I Love Lucy. Check out some of his engaging work in the videos below!

According to Smothers’ site, “I am a color artist whose big dream is to colorize a classic television series. Most of my projects showcase examples of frame-by-frame painting, rotoscoping and motion tracking with heavy use of content from The Munsters. My goal is to colorize video and images with dynamic and realistic colors, avoiding the flat look typically associated with traditional colorization processes.”

His blog revealed the above clip was comprised of 1,317 frames, which was a massive undertaking. After the success of the product, he began experimenting with even more black-and-white classics.

Considering the Munster family was intrinsically linked with being monochrome, it could be considered blasphemous to add color to the family. Smothers addresses this potential problem and explained his devotion to the series.

The original pilot for the series was shot in color, but featured different cast members, which has a significant impact on the family dynamic. The film Munster, Go Home! was shot in color, but after reshoots and story tweaks, the film took place mostly in London, denying fans an opportunity to see their mansion in color.

Smothers applied similar colorization techniques to another ’60s sitcom, The Addams Family.

