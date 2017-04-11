‘Mothman of Point Pleasant’ Documentary Explores Mysterious Happenings

For most audiences, the first exposure that had to the legend of the Mothman was with the 2002 Richard Gere-starring film The Mothman Prophecies, which explored mysterious events surrounding an actual bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, WV. The Mothman didn’t quite become a household name like Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, but many people were introduced the supernatural legend through the Hollywood film. A new documentary, The Mothman of Point Pleasant, aims to explain the events that surrounded the tragedy and presents new theories about the Cryptid’s sightings.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“The documentary film looks to retell the Mothman legend through eyewitness testimony and the perspective of Point Pleasant citizens. The Mothman was first sighted in 1966 and sightings continued until around the time a bridge that connected the West Virginia town of Point Pleasant to the Ohio town of Gallipolis collapsed in 1967. The documentary will tell not only the Mothman stories but the entire thirteen-month span between the first sightings and the bridge collapse.”

Director Seth Breedlove also happened upon new evidence that says the collapse of the bridge is integral to the sightings of the Mothman, but that the tragedy isn’t directly connected to the sightings of the creature.

In the decades since the incident occurred, there have been countless theories about what actually happened in this small West Virginia town, with no conclusive yet to be found. Following rumors of the Mothman sighting, many people throughout the world began to believe the creature existed and sightings were noticed far outside of West Virginia.

One of the most popular theories about the explanation of the creature’s sightings was that witnesses were actually seeing a large owl or some other type of large bird. Studies have shown that, when a witness doesn’t have any other object in their vision to give the silhouette a sense of scale, it’s easy to misjudge an object that might only be two feet tall as something that’s eight feet tall, depending on the distance from the object.

The large, “glowing” eyes could merely have been the reflected glow of a car’s headlights.

The Mothman of Point Pleasant will be available on DVD and VOD June 2.

