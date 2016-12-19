Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Just Asked For The Best Christmas Gift Of All-Time

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has made her Christmas list, checked it twice, and posted it on Instagram for all her followers to enjoy. The 26-year-old actress took to social media on Sunday to explain exactly what she wants this holiday season.

Hyland shared a photo while snuggling with her actor beau Dominic Sherwood. Instead of asking for a new purse or phone from Santa Claus this, Sarah revealed that she desires what we all really want deep down: to be able to chow down on an endless amount of pizza while still having six pack abs.

She posted the snap with the hilarious caption: “All I want for Christmas is…to be able to eat all the pizza in the world and still have abs without having to workout…oh yeah and you @domsherwood.”

All I want for Christmas is….. to be able to eat all the pizza in the world and still have abs without having to workout…. oh yeah and you 😉❤️ @domsherwood A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

Sarah’s 4.3 million followers totally ate up this post, and showered her with more than 186k likes.

Sarah and her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood first met while on the set of Vampire Academy, according to E! News. In the past year that the lovebirds have been together, they’ve walked many a red carpet and shared a slew of photos together on social media. Earlier this year, 26-year-old Dominic Sherwood absolutely gushed over his girlfriend.

“Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself,” Dominic said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “That’s what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me.”

Life seems to be pretty good for Sarah Hyland right now. Not only does she appear to be head over heels for her boyfriend, but also her wildly popular ABC series has continued to dominate in TV ratings and in the awards shows.

Last week, Hyland took to Instagram to share her excitement about Modern Family‘s nominations going into the awards season. She shared another snap with her boyfriend on Instagram with the caption: “How I feel about my amazing cast of #modernfamily being nominated for an 8th time! #sagawards #luckylady.”

How I feel about my amazing cast of #modernfamily being nominated for an 8th time! #sagawards #luckylady A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:54am PST

[H/T E! News, Entertainment Tonight]