MMA Fighter Pukes Blood During Post-Fight Interview

Following a highly contested bout, 21-year-old Paddy Pimblett interrupts a post-fight victory interview to vomit a disconcerting amount of blood.

Pimblett had a strong showing in the match’s earlier rounds, but many fans believe his opponent Julian Erosa had prevailed in the later rounds at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The judges had a unanimous decision to hand the fight to Pimblett, but while being interviewed after the combat, Pimblett showed signs that the carnage caused.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There has been no word on whether or not puking blood is indicative of permanent injuries, other than permanent psychological injuries to viewers who had to watch someone puke blood.

[H/T SportsJoe]