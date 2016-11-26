Missing California Woman’s Family Reacts To Her Being Found Safe

Missing California woman has been found safe and her family is opening up about her return.

Sherri Papini was last seen on November 2nd and was brought home to safety just in time for Thanksgiving.

Papini was found on the side of the road of Interstate 5 around 4:30 a.m just north of Sacramento where her kidnappers dropped her off. According to USA Today, the California Highway Patrol let Papini use a cellphone to call her husband and let her family know she was safe.

“Obviously she was emotional and quite upset but elated to be free and so we were able to get some information from her. In the days following this, we’ll be following up with her,” Sheriff Tom Bosenko said. “We hope that we can get additional information to identify (the suspects), maybe the SUV, and then hopefully they can be found and brought to justice.”

Signs around town with Papini’s face now say “Found. Thank you.” in marker across the town. Family members thank social media for helping spread the word and getting her face out to the public.

“Everyone’s tireless efforts has made our family whole again this Thanksgiving,” Papini’s sister, Sheila Koester, said in a statement at a news conference Friday afternoon. “Right now she’s been through a very traumatic event and needs time with her family.”

“We’re thrilled,” Diane Kidd, a neighbor of Papini’s, said Friday. “I was just grinning all day yesterday.”

“It was something that doesn’t happen very often around here,” she said. “I’ve always thought, as a parent, it’d be your worst nightmare. If you know the person, it touches you differently.”

Papini went missing while jogging near her home and was found nearly 140 miles from where she was last seen. Her husband said he realized his wife was missing when he called their children’s daycare and the kids hadn’t been picked up.

There are currently no suspects in the case.

