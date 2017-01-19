Miley Cyrus Reveals An Old School Picture Of Her Mom, And Her Mom’s Hair

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share an adorable throwback pic with her mom and brother. The “Wrecking Ball” singer called out her mother, Tish Cyrus, to point out that she ought to bring back her awesome retro hairdo.

Miley shared the photo with the caption: “Who thinks @tishcyrus should start rockin her hair like dis again! Me! Me! Me! Oh and high waisted jeans ! Red is our color mama! (PS Bear you are the cutest little Kong EVER @braisoncyrus).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since posting on Instagram, the 24-year-old musician’s photo received more than 625k likes.

It’s possible that Miley is hoping that her mother will agree to change up her look given that the former Disney channel star has revealed her plans to ditch her bleach blonde locks.

Earlier this week, Miley shared a photo on Instagram sporting a drastically darker hair color than her fans are used to seeing. The Voice coach has been rocking an almost white blond look since 2012, but she clearly feels like it’s time to switch things up.

Miley shared a photo of her darker hair on Tuesday with the caption: “going back 2 muah roots #LAZY #growingphase.”

goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Many of Cyrus’ social media followers took to the comment section to sound off with their opinion on the actress’ return to her darker roots.

“Yay! It takes time but your natural colour is always the one that looks best on you!” one user wrote.

“I actually can’t imagine you with brunette hair,” one Instagram user wrote. “What??!! It honestly feels like you are naturally blonde and your [sic] dying your hair brunette.”

To keep up with Miley Cyrus, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Miley Cyrus’ adorable throwback photo?

MORE Miley Cyrus: Miley Cyrus Reveals A Brand New Look | Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Flower Child And Reveals Video Full Of Smoke Exhales | Miley Cyrus Throws Liam Hemsworth and Sister Noah a Weed-Themed Birthday Party | Miley Spotted In Full Pink Unicorn Getup With Liam | Miley Cyrus Shares Wacky, But Heartfelt Birthday Photo With Liam Hemsworth | Miley Cyrus Reveals Awesome Photo About Dolly Parton | Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aiming To Adopt In 2017?

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus]