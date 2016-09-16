Miley Cyrus Drops Some NSFW Language On Live TV

Miley Cyrus is known for doing ridiculous things, no matter the consequences – even if it’s sometimes by accident. Well this time her goofy attitude got her in a bit of trouble when she started swearing on live TV.

“I don’t know what do to with my face right now,” she said in a clip for the Today show. “What should I do with it?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her comments were immediately followed by her making faces, sticking her tongue out, and acting a bit weird.

“There’s no sound, so it doesn’t matter what I’m saying, right?” she asked.

Then, when someone told her that everyone could hear and see her, she must have gotten a little embarrassed for her previous comments about her face because she reacted with a blatant “F**k”.

Now, in her defense, she didn’t know her mic was on originally, so she let her guard down. Who doesn’t swear after they realize that they just completely embarrassed themselves on live TV? Also, Cyrus always does and says what she wants anyway, it’s part of her “charm.”

The singer was on the show promoting her new role as coach on NBC’s The Voice. This is the first time the show has had two female coaches and two coaches associated with the country music scene. So, Cyrus is sure to give her fellow coaches a run for their money.

[H/T Teen Vogue]