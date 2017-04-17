Mike ‘The Situation’ Pleads Not Guilty In Tax Fraud Case

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has pleaded not guilty to tax fraud charges, according to the Associated Press.

The 34-year-old reality show star was previously charged with tax evasion and falsifying records, among other charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Situation’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, also issued a not guilty plea on Monday for a connected charge. AP reports he was charged with “falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.”

The two are accused of filing false tax returns on close to $9 million in income. They also claimed numerous personal expenses as business write-offs.

The Situation was one of the standouts on MTV’s Jersey Shore when it premiered in 2009. He’s done guest work on numerous TV shows since the reality program went off the air in 2012, including Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.

In addition to his TV work, The Situation’s also had a load of endorsement deals in recent years for products including vodka, vitamin supplements, clothing and even a comic book.

Back in 2010, outlets were reporting that the star was set to earn $5 million that year alone.

MORE:

[h/t Associated Press]