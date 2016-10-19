Michael Moore Announces Surprise Documentary On Donald Trump

Michael Moore has a surprise for the world, and it’s just in time for Halloween.



The filmmaker has teased an “October Surprise” on Twitter over the last few days, and now we know exactly what it is: Michael Moore in Trumpland. The movie will center around presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Per the movie’s press release: “The Academy Award winning director of Fahrenheit 9/11 and Sicko, Michael Moore is back with a surprise new film, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand”. He dives right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand just weeks before the 2016 election. The film will begin one week exclusive runs in New York at the IFC Center and in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Town Center 5 in Encino on Wednesday, October 19th.”

If you’re not going to be an area where Trumpland is playing, don’t worry. You can also download the movie on iTunes on October 19th.

[ H/T IGN ]