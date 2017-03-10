Former Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Reveals Gym Booty Selfie

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa just unleashed one of her steamiest social media snaps ever. The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to unleash a booty pic from the gym during a workout.

😏 @kellygeefit A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

The image was a screenshot of one of Khalifa’s Snapchats that she posted with the caption: “Getting my booty where it needs to be.”

In the photo, the sports commentator is rocking a pair of eye-catching highlighter yellow spandex shorts that put her derriere on full display. Her black locks were pulled up into a high ponytail and Khalifa completed her look with a black crop top shirt and sports bra.

Standing next to Mia Khalifa is a blond-haired female workout buddy who is posing for the photo by playfully putting her hand up to the ex-porn star’s booty.

The post was a smash hit with Khalifa’s followers as the pic racked up more than 34k likes and hundreds of comments.

When Mia Khalifa isn’t sharing racy booty pics, she is frequently posting about sports as she is an avid sports fan and commentator.

She captioned the photo: “I meannn, when you’re sitting first row behind the @nationals dugout, you’re allowed to take selfies like this when @bharper3407 is going up to bat #tbt.”

I meannn, when you’re sitting first row behind the @nationals dugout, you’re allowed to take selfies like this when @bharper3407 is going up to bat 😃 #tbt A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Given her past history, Mia Khalifa has a fair share of social media users that regularly try to slide into her DM’s after she posted sexy booty pics on Instagram. However, it usually doesn’t go well for Khalifa’s thirsty followers who try to get in touch with her.

“I’ve only actually ever responded to one DM positively and that was very recently and now I’m kind of seeing him, I guess,” Khalifa said.

“I can only be hit up from people I follow,” she said during an ESPN radio show. “So if I do get hit up, it’s usually for a good reason. But if they come at me sideways, they’re going to learn the hard way not to.”

To keep up with Mia Khalifa, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Mia Khalifa’s sexiest Instagram post?

