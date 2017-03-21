Men In Black 4 Director Explains Why The Film Is Unlikely To Happen

Despite its financial success, the Men In Black franchise has yet to match the highs of the original film. The second and third films were both special effects spectacles that failed to match the charm and hilarity from the first film.

That’s no fault of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who both turned in great performances in the follow-up films. Even Josh Brolin, who was given the glorified task of doing his best Tommy Lee Jones impression, was alright.

And for fans hoping that a fourth film might course correct and bring the alien-hunting agents back on track, unfortunately that doesn’t look like it’s in the cards.

According to director Barry Sonnenfeld, who helmed all three films, wasn’t too hopeful on it occurring under the same circumstances behind the rest of the series.

“I wish there were a fourth film,” Sonnenfeld said to Digital Spy, before tempering expectations with a follow-up. “I don’t think Will Smith nor I would be involved. But I love the franchise, because I developed it and created it.”

The main problem preventing a fourth film in the franchise?

“There are too many expensive players in the mix,” Sonnenfeld added. “There’s [Steven] Spielberg, there’s other producers, and I think the way to do it is to have new agents or something like that. Not have me, not have Will, not have Tommy. Just have other adventures. I wish they would do it, I don’t know if they will.”

He referred to the franchise crossover with 21 Jumpstreet, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, but that’s in the same boat. Plus there’s the fact that Hill himself said the whole idea started off as a joke and won’t actually happen any time soon.

But a proper fourth installment in the franchise is also unlikely to happen, and that makes sense. Too many people eating too small of a pie, in today’s Hollywood standards. It’s one of the reasons a third Ghostbusters film never got off the ground, leading to the eventual reboot.

Maybe we’ll get a brand new Women In Black franchise to fill the void?

