Melissa Etheridge Calls Angelina Jolie out While Showing Support for Brad Pitt

Melissa Etheridge called Angelina Jolie out for how she’s handling the divorce and custody battles against Brad Pitt.

The singer, who sang at Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, says she is heartbroken for the actor, PEOPLE reports.

“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” Etheridge said, speaking to her own divorce and custody battle with her ex, Tammy Lynn Michaels.

“There’s a way to be. I’ve gone through family courts,” she said. “I’ve been twice around this block, and I know it really well, and I know when there’s some forethought to just how mean [you can be] and just how you’re going to put disinformation out there first.”

While a source close to Jolie says she is doing what she believes is best for her family, Etheridge says the allegations of Pitt’s verbal and physical abuse towards his son is “completely unfounded” and “heartbreaking.”

She adds that while she hasn’t had contact with Pitt for “years” she’s hoping to reconnect. “I really hope that he reaches back out because there are a lot of us who haven’t seen him in 10 years. And it was hard then. We all lost a friend.”

The singer says this isn’t the first time she has called Jolie out for how she treats people. During her whirlwind romance and marriage with Billy Bob Thornton, Etheridge said she witnessed”nasty” behavior from her then as well.

“I was around when Angelina was not doing nice things with Billy Bob to Laura Dern,” Etheridge said as a friend of Derns.

“I went through that on a personal level, and then to know the side of Jennifer [Aniston] and Brad…” she said. “I helped Laura move out of her house with Billy Bob – I like broke into their home to get their stuff out because it was so nasty.”

