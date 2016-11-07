Melania Trump Worked In U.S. Before Getting Her Work Visa

Melania Trump modeled in U.S. prior to getting work visa https://t.co/ZZ0CyKBNfX | Getty pic.twitter.com/7l1Y0dIXsu — POLITICO (@politico) November 5, 2016

Melania Trump may have found herself in hot water again.

According to the Associated Press, Trump was paid for ten modeling jobs before she had legal permission to work in the United States. Reports show that Trump made over $20,000 just 10 days before she was approved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump received her green card in 2001 and offically became a U.S. citizen in 2006. Mrs. Trump also stands behind her husband on the strict immigration laws he will enact if he becomes president. Her visa allowed her to look actively for work but not perform work until it was processed. This new finding means Trump’s modeling jobs were outside of her visa requirements.

It seems unlikely that her citizenship would be revoked as the government is only known to do this in extreme cases such as terrorism. Recently, she made her first appearance in months, in which she recalled back to the times when she was modeling in Europe. “As a young entrepreneur, I wanted to follow my dream to a place where freedom and opportunity were in abundance. So of course, I came here,” she explained. “Living and working in America was a true blessing, but I wanted something more. I wanted to be an American.”

Mrs. Trump has declined to release her immigration records.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.