Medical Transport Plane Crashes In Nevada

A medical transport airplane carrying a heart-transplant patient crashed in Elko, Nevada, killing all four people onboard.

It’s unclear what brought the Piper PA 31 down, but it is known the heart-transplant patient and three crew members did not survive the wreck.

The plane crashed into the Barrick Gold Corp. parking lot, exploding on impact. Flames and smoke billowed into the air and multiple explosions can be heard in the Facebook video captured by a bystander.

Thankfully, no ground injuries resulted from the crash.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the incident in an effort to determine what led to the crash.

[ H/T ABC 7 ]