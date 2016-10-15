Matt Sydal Has Been Arrested In Japan For Possession Of Cannabis

Wrestler Matt Sydal was arrested for possession of cannibas at Kansai Airport in Japan last month.

While traveling to defend New Japan’s NEVER Openweight Six-Man championship with his partners Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima, the 33-year-old wrestler was arrested by the authorities on September 23.

Sydal, whose real name is Matt Korklan, claimed he was having passport issues in a series of tweets posted on September 25.

“Hi everyone. Had passport trouble at the border after spending an extra day at LAX. Chillin in Hawaii until this sorts out #travelwoes,” Sydal said.

According to Nikkan Sports, the newspaper reported that Sydal was charged with possessing a “hidden pipe containing liquid cannabis two and a pipe containing cannabis two of a state of being attached to the electronic cigarette.”

Here’s how a source that says that are “a friend” to the wrestler described the situation, according to Cage Side Seats:

“People are going to villify him for this, but before they do, they should take a moment to think about the fact that he completely mangled his foot in that wreck a few years back.

He is in a state of near-constant pain because of those injuries. It’s amazing he’s walking on it, much less performing on it. People have no idea what Matt goes through on a daily basis with that foot. So, if they villify him, they are villifying him for trying to maintain the quality of life he had before the wreck.”

The “friend” of Sydal’s is referring to the 2012 car accident that occurred while he was with the WWE. He dislocated his foot in five places, and broke it in four. Sydal never appeared on television, and was released by the entertainment company in 2014.

During his two-year stint with the WWE, Sydal failed two Wellness Policy tests that resulted in a 30-day suspension in 2011 and a 60-day suspension in 2012.

On October 13, Sydal was convicted of the charges, but had not been sentenced.

