Mankind Gets Saved In Danny Trejo’s Cross Wars

Action-packed adventure film Cross Wars is coming to Blu-Ray and Digital and it is perfect gift for your movie lover and comic book fan friends.

Cross Wars is chock full of stunning comic book style action sequences with a heavy blend of dark humor that will keep you entertained for the entire 98 minutes.

The film stars Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210, Anger Management), Vinnie Jones (Snatch, X-Men: The Last Stand), Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down), Tim Abell (Soldier of Fortune, Inc.), and Lori Huering (Mulholland Drive).

Here’s the official synopsis for Cross Wars: “Straight from the comics to the mean streets of Los Angeles…armed with a powerful ancient Cross amulet, Callan (Brian Austin Green) and his team of weapons experts battle local thugs and heinous criminals. When a ruthless villain named Muerte (Danny Trejo) threatens to kill Callan’s crew, he and his team join forces with an all-girl crime-fighting squad led by Riley – who has an ancient amulet of her own! But Muerte is not working alone. He has resurrected the evil immortal Gunnar (Vinnie Jones) who has a plan more sinister than anyone can imagine. Can Callan prevent the looming apocalypse and save humanity? It’s enough to make a superhero all stressed out!”

Patrick Durham (Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever) directed the film based off a screenplay that he also helped write with Jonathan Sachar. The producers on Cross Wars include Durham, Judy Durham, Jonathan Sachar. The executive producers for the project include Rocky Scapellati, and Gary T. Williams, and Capital Group Productions.

The movie is the follow up to 2011’s Cross. Brian Austin Green, Vinnie Jones, Tom Sizemore, and Danny Trejo all appeared in the original film as well as the sequel.

Cross Wars will be available on Blu-Ray and Digital on February 7.

Be sure to check out the bonus material included on the Blu-Ray such as commentary with Director Patrick Durham and executive producer Gary T. Williams. There’s also an alternate credit montage that is totally awesome!

Do you plan on buying Danny Trejo’s Cross Wars on Blu-Ray?