Man Who Claimed He Was Jesus Showed Up At Shia LaBeouf’s House, Cops Called

To say that Shia LeBeouf is no stranger to controversy would be a massive understatement. But luckily this time, the “controversy” in question doesn’t have him on the business end of the law.

Sometime Friday morning, a homeless man claiming to be Jesus showed up at LaBeouf’s door and informed the actor that he was, in fact, there to save him. LaBeouf asked the man to leave, which he reportedly did. LaBeouf went ahead and called the police to report the incident because when you’re a celebrity and someone just shows up at your front door like that, you have to take every precaution available to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

A photographer walks up on the scene shortly after the initial exchange between LaBeouf and “Jesus,” and begins videoing. LaBeouf can be seen walking back and forth in the road near his home, talking on the phone with the police, while the homeless man walks away. The two men can be heard yelling at one another, and it’s clearly not friendly.

The photographer tried to ask LaBeouf about the situation, but he puts his hand up and says,”Shut up right now, I got a stalker on me,” and, “Life is bigger than this right now.” The latter statement seems to suggest that LaBeouf felt the photographer wasn’t taking the situation quite as serious as he should be.

Later, the homeless man can be seen speaking with police offers, who appear to have him handcuffed, presumably for safety reasons while they sort the matter out. LaBeouf watches from his truck and then pulls up to where they’re standing and says something through the window, before driving off.

The police let the man go free, and the photographer catches up with him and attempts to engage. The man mostly speaks incoherent gibberish but makes a reference to smoking marijuana, and audibly states, “I’ll bring the storm to your front door. Time to repent.” It’s ominous, to say the least.

No word on if the gentleman actually knew he was knocking on the door of a famous actor or not, but hopefully his little run in with the police will have him thinking twice next time.

