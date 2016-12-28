Man Raises Money To Protect Betty White From 2016

2016 has not been a kind year. With many beloved stars passing away this year, many people are very much looking forward to it coming to an end in a few days. However, that being said, many are worried that the year could still throw a couple of punches into fan’s hearts with another surprising celebrity death.

One fan is hoping to do something about this terrible year – or at least he has started a GoFundMe page to help keep one particularly loved celebrity out of the hands of 2016. Demetrios Hrysikos set up an account to help protect Betty White.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Pens Touching Tribute To Carrie Fisher

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe til Jan. 1, 2017,” he wrote on the page.

If White decides that she doesn’t need his protection – being the badass woman she is – Hrysikos said that he would donate the money he raises to a local youth theater company. He hopes to raise $2,000 to protect the 94-year-old actress.

Of course, given 2016’s track record, many of her fans have been concerned about her well-being this year.

2016,

Don’t you touch her! DON’T YOU EVER TOUCH HER! DO NOT TOUCH BETTY WHITE! — #RadFinch21🎂 (@RadFinch) December 27, 2016

Did anyone check on Betty White? Because 2016 cannot take her too. — Sabina Park (@alliemorgiemom) December 27, 2016

when you see betty white trending and you automatically think she died because 2016 has been so bad to us. (she is not dead) pic.twitter.com/e3NRBt0ZN2 — nick🕊 (@ngreseth) December 27, 2016

This last year has taken away many great stars from the world. The music world lost legends such as David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, and George Michael. Television lost Alan Thicke, while sports lost Arnold Palmer. The film industry lost Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, and, most recently, Carrie Fisher.

All of these beloved celebrities will be dearly missed and forever remembered for their contributions to the world.

Next: Angelina Jolie Flips Out When Brad Pitt Sees Kids On Christmas | Trump Tower Evacuated After A Suspicious Bag Is Left In The Lobby | How Carrie Fisher Wanted Her Obituary To Read Showed Off Her Fabulous Sense Of Humor

[H/T WCVB 5]