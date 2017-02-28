Man Gets Dragged By Car Trying To Rescue His Puppy From Thieves

For pet owners, there likely isn’t anything you wouldn’t do for your beloved animal friend if they were in trouble. A man in in San Bernadino, California proved that this week by clinging to the side of a car, risking his own life, to try and rescue his puppy from alleged dog-thieves.

Amazingly, the whole thing was caught on camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

39-year-old, Mawusi Fiagbenu, from Victorville, CA. recorded the entire incident on her cell phone and uploaded the video to Facebook. Speaking to reporters she said, “I was at the stop light when the light had turned green and I was about to go and put my foot on the gas when this car made a right turn and zoomed in front of me and I saw a man hanging out the window.”

She went on to say, “The driver was driving recklessly and (so) fast that I had to drive between 80 to 90 miles (per hour) just to catch up with him. He screaming and (was) in a lot of pain. You could tell one of his arms was not intact and dislocated and the skin on his legs were scraped off.”

The whole ordeal is said to have started at an apartment complex where the man (who has not been publicly identified at this time) was taking his pit-bull puppy for a walk and suddenly the driver of the car snatched the puppy up and drove off.

Up next: 33-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Sleeping With Student After Overheard Bragging About It

Mother of the victim, Charlotte Sanders, told reporters that her son gave chase and attempted to reach into the car through the window to get the puppy back.

The driver of the car then took off at an extremely fast speed, seemingly with the window now rolled up partially trapping the victim, who was still vigilantly trying to save his pet.

Finally, the driver slowed down, rolled down the window and the victim fell off of the car. Emergency responders showed up and treated the man for scraps to his knees and injuries to his arms.

Reportedly there have been no arrests at this time, and the dognapper remains at large. Mara Rodriguez, a Spokeswoman for the Victorville Sheriffs department said, “The only description was a dark colored Honda, driven by a black male adult with a pony tail. Neither the suspect nor the vehicle were located.”

See More:

[H/T: The Sun]