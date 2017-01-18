M. Night Shyamalan Wants To Direct Stranger Things Season 2

M. Night Shymalan has been billed as one of the most innovative minds in the horror industry, and most of his films have been praised for their creativity.

Since making his foray into television, it seems like Shyamalan has been on a roll. His dark crime-thiller Wayward Pines has made waves over at FOX, and he’s been tapped for a long time to helm the Tales From The Crypt reboot.

In the midst of that success, it looks like Shyamalan wants to jump on board one of the most talked-about shows of last year.

Of course, we’re talking about Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers – who created Stranger Things – made their TV debut working for Shyamalan. After aiding him on the first season of Wayward Pines, the brothers went on to make their own hit for Netflix.

After Shyamalan gave the Duffer’s their start, he wants to help them out to return the favor. When speaking with DigitalSpy, the filmmaker said he asked them to let him come and direct in season two.

“My boys who do Stranger Things, they did Wayward Pines for me,” he said. “They were round my house and I was like, ‘Well, you can hire me back guys!’”

The director is riding a current hot-streak, as his newest film Spit looks to do well in the box office this weekend. Stranger Things is also right up his alley, so it could make for a good fit.

