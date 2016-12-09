Louis Tomlinson’s Mother Johannah Deakin Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Deakin has died after battling leukemia, PEOPLE reports.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7,” a source for the family said in a statement. “Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with Tomlinson, Deakin is survived by six other children, Lottie, 18, Felicite, 16, twins Daisy and Phoebe, 12, and twins Ernest and Doris, 2. She was also grandmother to Tomlinson’s ten-month-old son Freddie.



Tomlinson will reportedly continue with his scheduled performance on The X Factor Saturday as his mother’s final wish. A source shared that Deakin had been looking forward to her son’s performance, and that Tomlinson will use the opportunity to honor his mother.

This article first apeared on Womanista.com