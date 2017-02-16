Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Has Unveiled ‘Intense’ Details About Michael Jackson’s Neverland

Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter, Riley Keough, has opened up about her mother’s marriage to Michael Jackson.

The King of Pop and Lisa Marie were married for two years, and 27-year-old Riley Keough has fond memories of the experience.

“I loved him,” Keough said.

Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, explained what it was like to be at Neverland, Michael Jackson’s $100 million ranch in Los Olivos, California.

“There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere,” Keough said.

The massive property also boasted a zoo, carnival rides, and a waterfall among many other lavish amenities.

“It was like being at Disneyland all day,” the star of The Girlfriend Experience said.

Riley also discussed her mother’s next marriage to National Treasure star Nicolas Cage, which only lasted 108 days.

“My mom’s a tough b*tch,” Keough said. “Looking back on it, I’m like, ‘Wow, my upbringing was very intense,’” Riley said.

As a child, Riley was mostly raised by her biological father, Danny Keough,Presley’s first husband. He’s a Chicago-born musician and was forced to homeschool her for a short period.

From a young age, Riley knew that she wanted to be involved in the movie industry.

“I always wanted to be in film. I knew that. I grew up in a family of musicians, so it was also something I wasn’t aroundn a lot. I wanted to make movies and that’s all I wanted to do when I was a kid was film everything and I was very fascinated with people and human behavior.”

Keough may have been born into fame, but she has earned all of the critical acclaim from acting on her own. She has made 10 movies since 2010 and in 2016 she was nominated for an Independent Spirit nomination for her role in American Honey as well as a Golden Globe nom for The Girlfriend Experience.

In 2017, Keough is going to be extremely busy going from red carpet to red carpet as she has 7 movies due this year including Lovesong with Jena Malone, The Discovery with Robert Redford and Rooney, and Under the Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield.

Are you surprised by what Riley Keough said while talking about living at Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch?

