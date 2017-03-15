Lisa Marie Presley Will Have To Pay A Ton Of Money For Estranged Husband’s Legal Fees During Divorce

All new details have surfaced regarding Lisa Marie Presley‘s divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Michael Lockwood.

The court has ordered that Elvis Presley’s 49-year-old daughter must pay a portion of her 55-year-old former spouse’s legal fees. Starting on Wednesday, Lisa Marie will have to pay $10k a month for five months.

One of the biggest issues between Presley and Lockwood is how the court will interpret their post-nuptial agreement that the former couple signed back in 2007, according to Daily Mail.

In the document, both parties agreed that neither of them would be able to stake a claim against the other one’s property in the event that they get a divorce.

Presley and Lockwood’s divorce took a major turn when Lisa Marie found indecent photos of minors on some of his electronic divorces. She said back in February that Lockwood “was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation became involved but released a statement saying that the organization never conducted a full investigation.

“Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter,” T.B.I. Public Information Officer Josh DeVine said while talking with People. “We have not been able to determine a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation. [The TBI] never opened a formal investigation. We only embarked on an initial inquiry to determine if we could substantiate information with which to open a case.”

“This is very personal, and we’re still going through a lot of different scenarios,” Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations.”

Towards the end of February, Michael Lockwood lashed out at Lisa Marie Presley over the alleged pornographic images.

He stated, “I am disgusted that (she) described unproven allegations about me…in a declaration that she filed in this court’s publicly accessible records. As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn (Presley) has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing.”

“It is particularly distasteful that (she) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention,” he said.

Currently, Lisa Marie’s daughters, eight-year-old twins Finley and Harper, are living with Priscilla.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” said Priscilla. “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

She continued by saying: “Nothing is sorted out yet. Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children.”

