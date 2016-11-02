Leonardo DiCaprio’s Climate Change Documentary Is Out And You Can Watch It For Free

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Before The Flood is finally out, and you can watch it for free on YouTube.

Before The Flood is DiCaprio’s recent documentary on climate change. The film features him traveling the world, examining the effects climate change is having on our changing planet, and delving into ways we can potentially stop it.

“I just want to know how far we’ve gone, how much damage we’ve done, and if there’s anything we can do to stop it,” DiCaprio says at the start of the film.

It’s a film deemed so important that instead of charging users to view it, National Geographic posted it to YouTube so everyone can see it for free.

DiCaprio talks to scientists and experts alike, and the film boasts some very recognizable names like Elon Musk, The Revenant director Alejandro Iñárritu and even President Obama. Each of them weighs in on the controversial topic and the impact it has on our environment.

You can watch Before The Flood in its entirety for free below.

