Leonard Cohen Dead at 82

Leonard Cohen, a hugely influential singer and songwriter whose work spanned five decades, died at the age of 82. Cohen was the dark eminence among a small pantheon of extremely influential singer-songwriters to emerge in the Sixties and early Seventies. Cohen’s haunting bass voice, nylon-stringed guitar patterns, Greek-chorus backing vocals shaped evocative songs that dealt with love and hate, sex and spirituality, war and peace, ecstasy and depression. He was also the rare artist of his generation to enjoy artistic success into his Eighties, releasing his final album, ‘You Want It Darker,’ earlier this year.
It’s a sad day for the music world.
According to Rolling Stone, Leonard Cohen, the hugely influential singer and songwriter, has died at the age of 82. Cohen’s label, Sony Music Canada, confirmed his death on the singer’s Facebook page.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away,” the statement read. “We have lost one of music’s most revered and prolific visionaries. A memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. The family requests privacy during their time of grief.”
A cause of death was not given.
Originally posted on Womanista.com.