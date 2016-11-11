Leonard Cohen Dead at 82

It’s a sad day for the music world.

According to Rolling Stone, Leonard Cohen, the hugely influential singer and songwriter, has died at the age of 82. Cohen’s label, Sony Music Canada, confirmed his death on the singer’s Facebook page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away,” the statement read. “We have lost one of music’s most revered and prolific visionaries. A memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. The family requests privacy during their time of grief.”

A cause of death was not given.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.