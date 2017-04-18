Kylie Jenner’s New Private Jet Photo Is All The Curves

Kylie Jenner’s latest social media snap flaunted two of her most recognizable traits: her high-profile celebrity status and enviable curvy bod. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a photo taken from her private jet.

we made it A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

The Lip Kit creator shared the photo with the caption: “we made it.”

The image shows the black-haired beauty covering her face with her hands as she lies down resting her head on a friend’s lap. Kylie’s hourglass shape is on full display as she was photographed sporting a black crop top and skintight yoga pants.

Kylie’s followers went absolutely bonkers after she posted the photo as they showered the snap with more than 2.4 million likes and thousands of comments.

Noticeable in the photo are Kylie’s long, painted fingernails. The cosmetics mogul regularly posts photos of her nails, and according to a recent interview with Elle magazine, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch, made Kylie and Kendall get manicures once a week.

“My mom would make us do it,” Kendall said. “She would have a nail artist come to the house once a week and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, ‘You are never going to look like you’re not put together.’ So we were always getting them done. Now I only do them on [a photo shoot] set, to be honest.”

Kylie spoke out about she manages to maintain her lengthy nails.

“Part of it is making sure they’re done correctly. I get them done once a week, which isn’t normal.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also spoke out about a slew of other topics. The celebrity sisters even addressed whether they would ever do online dating.

“I have never, and I probably would never. I’m the old-fashioned type,” Kendall said. “Let’s meet and have a real conversation. Texting is very modern, but that’s as far as I go. And I want to meet you first.”

Kylie felt differently about the idea.

“I want to try it out. I want to tell someone to meet me at the yogurt shop,” she said. “I mean, maybe I won’t get out of the car, maybe I’ll just stalk them and see who shows up, but I’ll try it!”

