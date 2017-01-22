Kristen Stewart Recalls Donald Trump’s 2012 Tweets About Her

Kristen Stewart is responding to President Donald Trump‘s 2012 tweets about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson, PEOPLE reports.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy,” Stewart told Variety at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, just hours before Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” added the Come Swim star.

Back in October 2012, Trump sent out a series of tweets regarding Stewart’s love life with then-boyfriend and Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart said about her present-day feelings towards the tweets. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com