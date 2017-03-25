Kristen Bell And Dax Shephard Clash Over Cleavage On Set Of ‘CHiPS’

Between their various movie and TV projects and frequent documentation of their relationship across social media, Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard appear to have an adorable relationship. However, that doesn’t mean that their relationship isn’t without its conflicts, as Bell recently revealed in an interview with E! One of the only conflicts the duo faced while filming the upcoming action-comedy CHiPs had to do with Bell’s boobs and the fact that she showed off too much for Shephard’s liking.

In the film, Shephard plays a California Highway Patrol officer who used to be married to Bell’s character. In one scene, he pays a visit to his ex-wife and is distracted by her cleavage in her low-cut swimsuit.

The movie was filmed in 2015, a year after Bell gave birth to the pair’s second child. To prepare for the scene, Bell reportedly skipped pumping her breast milk to make her breasts look even larger than normal.

Shephard, who directed the film, said, “I was not micromanaging Kristen’s look in the movie.” Shepard added, “I kind of leave that up to her. She had a whole idea of what kind of trophy wife Jon Baker would have had when he was a motocross star and so that included really big boobs and hair extensions.”

Bell recalled the experience of shooting the scene, revealing, “When I came out with a chest that size, he said, ‘It looks great, but you need to zip the bathing suit up a little bit.’” She continued, “And I was like, ‘Honey, I get these one time. I want a lot of cleavage. I want this to look aggressive.’ …it was the one disagreement we had on set.”

The director was hesitant to cast his wife in the role in the first place, telling ABC News, “I did not want her to play the role because my wife in the movie is a terrible human being, and my wife is such a wonderful [one].” He added, “So she plays a real jerk and I didn’t think of her naturally, but she read it and thought it was funny so she wanted to do it. And she’s the boss, so she did it.”

