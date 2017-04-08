Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Pictured Together On Vacation

People who share children will never completely be out of each other’s lives. So it’s no surprise that Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick are always pictured together on lavish trips and exotic vacations. It comes with the territory. But, could there be more there?

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

On one hand, sharing a picture of herself with Scott on a Hawaiian vacation would seem to be a tell-tell sign that there’s still even the possibility of a romantic spark between the on-again-off-again couple.

However, on the other hand, she really goes out of her way here to capitalize the words “MOM and “DAD,” then deliberately goes on to clarify “coparenting skills.”

So it seems likely that Kourt is trying to draw a line in the sand and say, “Nope. No way. Not happening.” That sentiment is probably aimed more at those of us scrutinizing their relationship than it is at Scott, though.

Still, it’s hard not to root for the guy. It’s clear that he’s always going to have a thing for Kourtney, but at the same time, he did screw up a lot so… it is what it is.

Recently, cameras caught Kourtney out on a “date” with Quincy Brown, the adopted son of hip-hop icon and business mega-mogul P. Diddy.

Super Bowl Sunday A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Reportedly they hit up West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, which is has been described as a place with “American cuisine, including meatloaf & rib-eye steak, in a handsome venue known for celeb sightings.”

Brown’s most notable film credit to date is the 2015 Indie hit Dope, but he also currently features in the Fox show Star, which recently secured a second season pick-up.

The duo’s date night comes on the heels of Kourtney’s Hawaii vacation with Scott and their kids, so that really only adds to the evidence that she’s not planning to rekindle anything.

Kourt has kept her love life fairly low-key since “officially” ending things with Scott.

The only real significant rumor swirling about her love life was that she had a brief hot & heavy fling with Justin Bieber, but there’s no clear confirmation of that. Speculation is, however, that his momma does like her, so maybe that’ll come back around.

