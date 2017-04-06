Kirsten Dunst Reveals Horrifying Details About Filming Sex Scenes

Kirsten Dunst has spoken out about what it is like to film a sex scene, and the 34-year-old actress feels that the experience is quite traumatic.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is starring alongside Colin Farrell in the upcoming film The Beguiled, directed by Sofia Coppola. In the movie, the two actors have a steamy sex scene. While some may be under the impression that doing a lovemaking scene in a movie would be glamorous, Dunst revealed what it’s actually like to be exposed in that kind of shot.

“I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped,” she said while speaking with E! News. “I don’t like it, I don’t like it. To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible.’”

Fortunately for Kirsten on her latest film, which was a remake of the 1971 movie of the same name, she was working with Sofia Coppola who didn’t demand that she do an overwhelming amount of takes of the lovemaking scene.

Dunst says that male directors typically want to “shoot it from every angle.” However, “Sofia’s like, ‘We’re going to get this done quick, we’re just gonna shoot it here, we’ll do three takes, be done.’”

Colin Farrell also opened up about what it’s like when preparing to film racy footage. The Irish actor says that he tries to let the females dictate how the scene is going to go in order to make them feel the most comfortable.

“It’s harder for women,” he said. “And women have in the history of cinema…been more exploited of course, through the means of sexuality, by men than men have. So, it’s situations like that, any love scenes that I’ve been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs.”

He continued by saying: “I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do.”

Check out the trailer for The Beguiled above.

Be sure to head to theaters on June 30 to see Kirsten Dunst in The Beguiled.

Were you surprised by what Kirsten Dunst said about filming sex scenes for movies?

